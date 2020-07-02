Infectious Diseases Committee to discuss Friday special border regime with Serbia, Kosovo

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – Due to latest developments in the coronavirus situation in neighboring countries, the Committee for Infectious Diseases will discuss at it’s Friday meeting possible reintroduction of special border regime with Serbia and Kosovo or shutting down border crossings with these countries, the Health Ministry said in a press release Thursday.

The Infectious Diseases Committee actively monitors the coronavirus situation in the region. Possible reintroduction of restrictions aims to protect public health in North Macedonia.