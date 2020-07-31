Infectious Diseases Commission takes up reopening of preschools, calls on Labor Ministry to look at space capacities

Skopje, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases and officials from the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy discussed at a meeting on Friday the reopening of preschools, the Health Ministry told MIA.

The Commission has called on the Labor Ministry and all municipalities to look at a solution for space capacities of kindergartens.

“The Commission recommends that the Labor Ministry puts forward a date for reopening of preschools, in accordance with the possibility to fulfill the conditions for implementation of the protocols prepared by the Commission for Infectious diseases,” the Health Ministry said.