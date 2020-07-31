0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Infectious Diseases Commission takes up reopening of preschools, calls on Labor Ministry to look at space capacities

The Commission for Infectious Diseases and officials from the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy discussed at a meeting on Friday the reopening of preschools, the Health Ministry told MIA. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 31 July 2020 17:29

Skopje, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases and officials from the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy discussed at a meeting on Friday the reopening of preschools, the Health Ministry told MIA.

The Commission has called on the Labor Ministry and all municipalities to look at a solution for space capacities of kindergartens.

“The Commission recommends that the Labor Ministry puts forward a date for reopening of preschools, in accordance with the possibility to fulfill the conditions for implementation of the protocols prepared by the Commission for Infectious diseases,” the Health Ministry said.

 

Back to top button
Close
Close