Infectious Diseases Commission proposes obligatory PCR test upon entry for nationals of four Balkan countries

Skopje, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases decided during its Wednesday meeting to submit a proposal to the government allowing nationals of Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro entry in North Macedonia starting Thursday only with presentation of a valid PCR test, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

The Commission made this decision after reviewing the current epidemiological situation in the four countries and in line with information it received from their healthcare authorities.