0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Infectious Diseases Commission proposes obligatory PCR test upon entry for nationals of four Balkan countries

The Commission for Infectious Diseases decided during its Wednesday meeting to submit a proposal to the government allowing nationals of Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro entry in North Macedonia starting Thursday only with presentation of a valid PCR test, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 8 July 2020 9:53

Skopje, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases decided during its Wednesday meeting to submit a proposal to the government allowing nationals of Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro entry in North Macedonia starting Thursday only with presentation of a valid PCR test, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

The Commission made this decision after reviewing the current epidemiological situation in the four countries and in line with information it received from their healthcare authorities.

 

Таг
Back to top button
Close
Close