Skopje, 19 August 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases at its Wednesday morning meeting decided mandatory PCR test to be introduced for passengers from Kosovo transiting through North Macedonia.

The transit passengers are required to present a negative PCR test for COVID-19 not older than 72 hours at the border crossings, Ministry of Health said in a press release.

The Commission’s proposal will be submitted to the Government.