Infectious Diseases Commission adopts new protocol on termination of isolation period

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases adopted at its Tuesday session a new protocol on the termination of COVID-19 patients’ isolation period which eliminates repeat tests. The new protocol is based on extensive research conducted by MANU and recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Tuesday.

MANU’s research showed that coronavirus patients can’t spread the infection after 10-20 days in isolation, depending on whether they show symptoms or not, regardless of the fact that their PCR test results come back positive.

“MANU’s conclusions are identical to those of studies published in several world-renowned publications. Traces of the virus can be present in patients recovering from COVID-19 for an extended period of time, sometimes up to two months. This causes them to test positive on repeat tests, but they can’t infect other people,” Filipche said.

Thus, he added, based on recommendations issued by MANU, the WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, patients will be released from isolation without performing repeat tests.

“Personal physicians will continue to monitor patients’ condition and record symptoms or lack thereof. The isolation period for asymptomatic patients ends in 10 days, while those who show symptoms have to remain isolated for 20 days,” the Minister told reporters.

He added that old protocols were based on experiences with the SARS and MERS viruses, while new recommendations are issued in accordance with data acquired in the past six months.