Industry turnover index decreased by 20.1 pct in March: statistics

Skopje, 20 May 2020 (MIA) – According to the State Statistical Office data, the turnover index in industry in March 2020 registers drop by 20.1%, and compared to February 2020 it was 12.9%.

In the period January-March 2020, in comparison with January-March 2019, the turnover index in industry, total, was 97.4.

The turnover in industry on the domestic market by main industrial groupings in March 2020, in comparison with March 2019, was higher in intermediate goods, except energy by 5.1% and non-durable consumer goods by 8.0%, but lower in capital goods by 30.3% and durable consumer goods by 26.2%.

The turnover index in industry on the domestic market in March 2020, in comparison with February 2020, was 119.8, while in the period January-March 2020, in comparison with January-March 2019, the turnover index in industry on the domestic market was 103.9.

According to the State Statistical Office data, the turnover index in industry on the non-domestic market in March 2020, in comparison with March 2019, was 73.9.

The turnover in industry on the non-domestic market by main industrial groupings in March 2020, in comparison with March 2019, was lower in Intermediate goods, except energy by 24.2%, capital goods by 32.0%, durable consumer goods by 29.3% and non-durable consumer goods by 8.7%.

The turnover index in industry on the non-domestic market in March 2020, in comparison with February 2020, was 79.5, while in the period January-March 2020, in comparison with January-March 2019, the turnover index in industry on the non-domestic market was 95.7.