Industrial zones’ exports at EUR 820 million in first half of 2020

Skopje, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – Exports from industrial zones have risen significantly, amounting to EUR 820 million in the first half of 2020, said Free Zones Authority director Aleksandar Mladenovski on Friday.

“Exports have risen significantly in the recent period. Although there is drop compared to last year, exports amount to EUR 820 million. We are also nearing the completion of works on the Skopje 2 zone, ensuring additional infrastructure for plants,” Mladenovski told reporters.

According to him, construction works on zones across the country are finishing.

“Roads leading to zones in Struga and Prilep are being completed, along with the internal infrastructure of the zones in Prilep, Shtip, Kichevo and Strumica,” added Mladenovski.