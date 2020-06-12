Industrial turnover in April down 50.8 pct: statistics

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – Industrial turnover in April 2020 decreased by 50.8% compared to the same month in 2019, State Statistical Office data shows.

The total turnover by Main Industrial Groupings in April 2020, in comparison with April 2019, was lower in Intermediate goods, except energy by 23.8%, Capital goods by 80.2%, Durable consumer goods by 42.5% and Non-durable consumer goods by 29.2%.

Industrial turnover in April 2020 compared to March was down 40.9%, while in the period January-April 2020 saw a 15.2% decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

Domestic market turnover dropped by 17.6%.

The turnover in industry on domestic market, by Main Industrial Groupings in April 2020, in comparison with April 2019, was lower in Intermediate goods, except energy by 9.2%, Capital goods by 24.3%, Durable consumer goods by 43.1% and Non-durable consumer goods by 20.6%.

Domestic market turnover in April 2020 compared to the previous month saw a 16.8% drop, while in the period January-April 2020 it decreased by 2.3% in comparison with the same time in 2019.

State Statistical Office data shows a 61% decline in industrial turnover in April 2020 on non-domestic markets compared to April 2019.

The turnover in industry on non-domestic markets, by Main Industrial Groupings in April 2020, in comparison with April 2019, was lower in Intermediate goods, except energy by 28.9%, Capital goods by 82.0%, Durable consumer goods by 45.0% and Non-durable consumer goods by 35.2%.

Industrial turnover on non-domestic markets saw a 50.3% drop in April 2020 compared to the previous month and decreased by 18.8% in the period January-April 2020 compared to the same time in 2019.