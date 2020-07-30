Industrial production in June down 15.1 pct: statistics

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – Industrial production in June dropped by 15.1% compared to the same month in 2019. It has also registered a drop of 14.6% in period January-June compared to the same period last year, State Statistical Office data shows.

The industrial production in the section Mining and quarrying in June 2020, in comparison with June 2019, decreased by 12.5%, in the section Manufacturing it decreased by 14.6%, while in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it decreased by 22.0%.

The decrease in the section Manufacturing is mostly due to decreased production in the divisions, Manufacture of tobacco products, Manufacture of textiles, Manufacture of wearing apparel, Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, Manufacture of basic metals, Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, Manufacture of electrical equipment, Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. and Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

The industrial production by Main Industrial Groupings in June 2020, in comparison with June 2019, was lower in Energy by 24.0%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 10.7%, Capital goods by 22.5%, Durable consumer goods by 41.5% and Non-durable consumer goods by 8.2%.