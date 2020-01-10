Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Industrial production drops by 0.7 pct in November 2019: statistics

Industrial production in November 2019 dropped by 0.7 percent at the monthly level, and increased by 3.7 percent at the annual level, State Statistical Office data show. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 10 January 2020 13:59
Back to top button
Close
Close