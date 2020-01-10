Industrial production drops by 0.7 pct in November 2019: statistics

Поврзани вести
Angelovska: We stimulate productivity through active measures, subsidies, long-term policies
10 January 2020 14:59
Construction activities to intensify, regardless of election process, says Sugareski
9 January 2020 15:26
Sugareski: Government to support municipalities in improvement of local roads
9 January 2020 13:19
Projects on local roads in 35 municipalities
9 January 2020 8:24
Export rose by 4.2% from January to November in 2019
8 January 2020 17:11
Gasoline, diesel prices drop
8 January 2020 13:20
Провери го и оваClose
-
Consumer Price Index in Sept. 2019 increased by 0.3%: statistics7 October 2019 13:25
-
North Macedonia’s industrial output increases in August27 September 2019 12:54
-
In rapidly-ageing Japan, centenarian population tops 70,00013 September 2019 10:37