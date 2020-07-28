Industrial producer prices on domestic market up: statistics

Skopje, 28 July 2020 (MIA) – In June 2020, industrial producer prices on the domestic market increased by 0.1% at the monthly level and by 0.2% at the annual level, State Statistical Office data shows.

In comparison with May 2020, industrial producer prices on the domestic market rose in the group Energy by 2.1% and Durable consumer goods by 1.1%.

In June 2020 compared to the same month in 2019, industrial producer prices on the domestic market went up in the groups, Energy by 0.6% Durable consumer goods by 4.0% and Non-durable consumer goods by 1.0%.