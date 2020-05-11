Industrial producer prices in March drop 1.4 percent: statistics

Skopje, 11 May 2020 (MIA) – Industrial producer prices in March decreased by 1.4% at monthly level, while annual prices increased by 0.3%, says the State Statistical Office.

Compared to February, industrial producer prices decreased in section Mining and quarrying by 5.3%, in section Manufacturing by 1% and in section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 1.3%.

In March 2020, compared to the same month in 2019, Industrial producer prices decreased in section Mining and quarrying by 12% and in section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 6.8%, while in section Manufacturing the prices

increased by 1.8%.

Industrial producer prices on the non-domestic market decreased by 2.1% at monthly level, while annual prices increased by 0.5%.

Compared to February, Industrial producer prices on the non-domestic market decreased in section Mining and quarrying by 7.5% and in section Manufacturing by 1.7%.

In March 2020, compared to the same month in 2019, Industrial producer prices on the non-domestic market decreased in section Mining and quarrying by 18.9%, while in section Manufacturing the prices increased by 2.4%.