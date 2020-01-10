Indictment: Gruevski, Veljanovski, Janakievski, Boshkovski, Atanasovski, and Ristovski planned and financed April 27 Parliament storming

Skopje, 10 January 2020 (MIA) – Nikola Gruevski, Trajko Veljanovski, Mile Janakievski, Spiro Ristovski, Vladimir Atanasovski, and Nikola Boshkovski, after their failed negotiations to form a government in 2017, came up with a plan to threaten the country’s constitutional order and security, according to the indictment issued by the Primary Public Prosecutor’s Office for fighting against organized crime and corruption.

According to the PPO, they organized, funded, and involved patriotic associations in protests to prevent the transfer of power to the newly formed parliamentary majority; reduced the number of police officers securing the protests and Parliament; removed obstacles to allowing the crowd to enter Parliament, and hired people to commit violence and prevent the new Parliament Speaker from being appointed.

“The defendant N. G., now unavailable to law enforcement agencies,” the indictment reads, “as political party leader used a television medium to call on citizens to join the protests en masse, saying ‘the people shouldn’t stay at home in their slippers but take their destiny into their own hands.'”

Gruevski also engaged party structures and funding, the indictment continues, while Veljanovski’s role was to prevent the election of Parliament Speaker; Janakievski and Ristovski coordinated the protests; Atanasovski and Boshkovski mobilized people and plotted to incite violence, including making Molotov cocktails; and Mitko Chavkov, Public Security Bureau director at the time, reduced the number of police officers securing the protests and prevented the police from responding to incidents.

Gruevski, the PPO notes, also gave Janakievski and Ristovski directions to send his followers text messages such as “all members to come in front of Parliament the time is now.”

According to the indictment, on April 27, 2017, Blagoja Vasilevski, Gruevski’s bodyguard with whom he was in Vienna, contacted his brother at 2:39 pm, who then with several other defendants mobilized party members to storm Parliament, knowing it wasn’t adequately secured and protected. mr/