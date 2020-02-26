India wedding party bus plunge kills 23

At least 23 people in a wedding party were killed when their bus fell into a river in India’s northern state of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

Five more passengers were injured in the accident that occurred after the bus plunged into the Mej river while traversing a bridge in the Bundi district.

“The driver lost control of the bus after one of the vehicle’s tyres burst. The bus fell some 10 metres into the river. Most victims, that include two children died on the spot,” police officer Suresh Gurjar said.

The injured were hospitalized and reported to be stable, Gurjar said.

India has the highest number of traffic fatalities in the world, mostly blamed on poorly maintained roads and vehicles along with negligent driving.

Nearly 149,000 people died in road accidents in India in 2018, according to government data.