India’s east coast and Bangladesh brace for Cyclone Amphan

New Delhi, 19 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) — India began evacuating tens of thousands of people from its eastern coastal areas on Monday in preparation for an approaching cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Amphan was hovering over the Bay of Bengal and was likely to cross the coast between West Bengal and Bangladesh on Wednesday afternoon or evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

The cyclone was expected to have wind speed of 165-to-175 kilometers per hour (km/h) and to gust up to 185 km/h when it made landfall. It would be accompanied by heavy rain. The biggest impact would be on West Bengal and Odisha states, IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

At least 25 teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) were being deployed in the region and 12 more were on standby, NDRF chief SN Pradhan said.

“Rescue and relief efforts in these times of COVID-19, with social distancing norms, will prove a challenge,” Pradhan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with disaster management and Home Ministry officials to discuss preparations.

The government of Odisha was in the process of evacuating more than 1 million people before the storm hit, a spokesman for the state’s disaster management unit said.

Disaster management teams had been sent to cyclone shelters and social distancing norms would be strictly followed, NDTV news channel cited a senior West Bengal official as saying.

Fishermen have been warned not to go out to sea and all ports in the region have been closed.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has planned the evacuation of more than 2 million coastal residents as the cyclone headed towards its coast, officials said on Monday.

Local administrations were asked to start bringing people to safety from Tuesday depending on the situation, Mohammad Mohsin, head of the disaster management department, said.

“We may need to evacuate more or less 2 million coastal residents, and we are prepared for it,” he said, adding that 12,000 centers have been kept ready.

Cyclone Amphan was 940 kilometers away from Bangladesh’s southern Payra maritime port on Monday evening, it said.

Cyclones often form over the Bay of Bengal from April to November, bringing widespread destruction to coastal regions in India and Bangladesh.