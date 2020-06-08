India reopens temples, malls and restaurants as virus cases surge

India reopened offices, malls, hotels and restaurants on Monday, as well as temples and other religious facilities, despite steep recent rises in new coronavirus infections.

The Home Ministry’s guidelines for this phase of easing restrictions has several limitations on how to behave at religious sites while the virus remains a danger. Those include: no offerings at temples, no choirs and carrying one’s own prayer mat at mosques.

Devotees with face masks trickled into India’s popular Hanuman Garhi and Tirupati Venkateswara temples on Monday. They were required to use hand sanitizer and adhere to social-distancing, television footage showed.

Malls and restaurants started operating in some areas, including New Delhi, but saw low levels of footfall.

Face masks and social-distancing are also obligatory at all public places, including restaurants. Work hours have been staggered at offices.

The opening of temples, malls, offices and restaurants can take place only outside designated containment zones. The extent of opening up is to be decided by individual state authorities.

India’s financial hub, Mumbai, which has the highest infections in the country, decided to allow businesses and offices to open from Monday, but kept temples and malls shut.

The easing of restrictions in India, which comes despite a surge in cases and after a more-than-two-month lockdown, has raised concerns.

India has been reporting an increase of nearly 10,000 coronavirus infections daily in recent days, which made the South Asian country surpass Spain as the country fifth-worst-hit by the pandemic.

The total number of infections on Monday stood at 256,611, with 7,200 deaths.

Indian officials have argued that the lockdown, the largest in the world, was successful and kept mortality rates down. However, experts contend otherwise, saying the densely populated country had yet to see the peak of the pandemic.

The opening of the country will burden an already overwhelmed health infrastructure, particularly in hard-hit cities like Mumbai and New Delhi.

In recent days, acutely ill patients have been flooding the hospitals in the cities, which have been turning them away, saying they lacked beds.

Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has taken ill and had a coronavirus test scheduled on Tuesday, his deputy Manish Sisodia said.

While the reopening is to revive the economy, an exodus of migrant workers has left Indian industries and agriculture sector in a crisis without the requisite labour, media reports said.

Millions of migrant workers were left jobless because of the lockdown and were forced to leave urban centres for their home states.

India introduced a strict nationwide lockdown on March 25, closing flights, trains and road travel, offices, schools, businesses and shops and asking people to remain indoors.

The lockdown has been reviewed every few weeks since. There has been a gradual opening up since May.

Metro rail services and international air travel are still barred, while schools, colleges and educational institutions remain closed.

Cinema halls, gyms, bars and auditoriums also remain closed. Social, cultural and political functions, as well as sports events involving large gatherings, are also not permitted.