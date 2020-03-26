India releases over 22 billion dollars to help poor hit by lockdown

India on Thursday announced it would spend 1.7 trillion rupees (22.6 billion dollars) on food and cash handouts to help the country’s poorest citizens weather a raft of coronavirus-related job losses and stringent lockdown measures.

The welfare fund is for migrant workers, the urban and rural poor, women, and other disadvantaged groups, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, adding “no one will go hungry.”

“Today’s measures, an effort in our battle against the coronavirus outbreak, are aimed at the poor who need help, so we can reach out to them with food and money,” Sitharaman said.

The package will see monthly rations of grains and pulses delivered to 800 million people, around 60 per cent of the Indian population.

“The poor and the needy will get 5 kilograms additional wheat or rice and 1 kilogram pulses free of cost each month for the next three months, over and above what they are entitled under the National Food Security Act,” she said.

Besides food, direct cash transfers will be made to various groups including farmers, pensioners, women and disabled people, the minister said.

The measures were announced amid reports that millions of day labourers and poor with no incomes during the lockdown could run out of cash and food and face hunger and starvation.

India’s number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise with the latest figures on Thursday confirming 636 infections and 13 deaths.

Hawkers, labourers, maids and other workers in the informal sector comprise over 85 per cent of the country’s workforce and are the backbone of the economy.

Many of them daily wage earners like Uday Bhan, who does paint jobs in Delhi, is out of work.

“I earn 400 rupees (5 dollars) each day and have five people to feed. We will run out of food in three days,” said Bhan, 55, who lives in a south Delhi slum. “We are more worried about food, than contracting the virus. I may have to beg my neighbours to help me out.”

The measures would help the poor but experts have warned about the challenges in the implementation of the scheme, the food rations delivery and cash transfers.

Meanwhile, many daily wage workers have been leaving cities and trekking long distances to reach their villages in far-flung areas since Wednesday’s lockdown spanning three weeks.

Authorities have raised apprehensions that the reverse migration could result in spreading the deadly virus in the countryside.

Police in Uttar Pradesh Wednesday evening rescued 16 workers who were walking to their native village in the adjoining Bihar state – a distance of 335 kilometres – during the lockdown, area police chief Hemant Kutiyal said.

Thousands of migrant workers had crammed shelters in cities like New Delhi, leading to challenges of managing food and social distancing, Saurabh Bhardwaj, a leader from the city’s ruling party told reporters.

“My apprehension is that if they return to their remote villages with no clinics and spread the virus it will be an uncontrollable situation,” he said.