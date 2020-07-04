India registers record single-day spike of over 22,000 virus cases

India‘s novel coronavirus caseload touched 648,315 with the biggest single-day increase of 22,771 infections, data from India‘s federal Health Ministry showed on Saturday.

The South Asian country also witnessed 442 deaths during the 24-hour period up to Saturday morning, taking the total number of fatalities linked with Covid-19 to 18,655, the ministry said.

The number of recoveries stands at 394,226 and one patient had migrated. There were 235,433 active cases in the country currently, it said. The recovery rate stood at 60.8 per cent.

India has recorded a surge of 457,780 cases from June 1 to date as the country eased a nationwide lockdown even while several states upped testing in efforts to control the virus.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It is set to surpass Russia – which has 666,941 cases – by Sunday.

The US registered a record 57,683 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Friday, taking its total to more than 2.8 million cases, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed.

India, which introduced one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns on March 25, has been easing up since mid-May, with resumption of domestic flights and train services and the reopening of offices and marketplaces.

Several areas, have however, announced fresh lockdowns and restrictions as a result of case spikes, including Mumbai and Chennai.

In the national capital Delhi, also an epicentre of the disease, strict restrictions were being maintained in over 250 containment zones.