Incumbent Duda wins first round of Poland’s presidential election

Incumbent President Andrzej Duda has won the first round of Poland‘s presidential election on Sunday, but the conservative is forced into a run-off against Warsaw’s liberal mayor.

Duda garnered 41.8 per cent of the vote, according to an exit poll by pollster Ipsos, while his main rival, Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, won 30.4 per cent.

Since no candidate reached the 50-per-cent plus one vote majority required to secure the presidency in the first round, Duda, supported by the governing national-conservative party Law and Justice (PiS), and Trzaskowski, a member of the opposition centrist Civic Platform party, will face each other in a run-off on July 12.

The Duda-Trzaskowski run-off will be yet another instance of the political clash between PiS and the Civic Platform that has dominated, and polarized, Polish politics since 2005.

A win for Duda would consolidate the PiS party’s grip on power at least until 2023, when the next general election is scheduled to be held.

“The advantage is huge … After five years, many more people voted for me than back then,” Duda said during his election night rally in Lowicz in central Poland. He thanked his rivals and Poles who voted.

Trzaskowski, visibly upbeat during hisrally in Warsaw, tried to induce hope into his supporters. “With such results, one can fight for Poland… Thanks to them, we have a chance to win this election,” he said.

“I will be the candidate of change,” Trzaskowski said, urging voters who did not vote for Duda to support him in the run-off.

Poles faces a choice between “Poland that is open and Poland that seeks enemies, with a divisive president,” between “the future and the past,” he said.

If Duda fails to secure a second five-year term, the power of the governing party could be weakened, as PiS does not command a sufficient majority in the lower house to override a presidential legislative veto.

Beyond the two main candidates, Szymon Holownia, an independent candidate with a Christian-Democratic background, won 13.3 per cent of the vote, according to the Ipsos poll.

Holownia deplored that the Duda-Trzaskowski run-off means “another five years of the Polish-Polish war.”

The newcomer in Polish politics stopped short of endorsing the Warsaw mayor, but suggested that the leaders of his movement will meet with Trzaskowski to seek support for their top political priorities.

“If he will be willing to accept them, it will help many of us make a decision,” Holownia said, adding that he himself “will certainly not vote for Andrzej Duda.”

The candidate of the conservative libertarian grouping Konfederacja, Krzysztof Bosak, came in fourth with 7.4 per cent. Konfederacja will not endorse any candidate in the run-off, party leaders said Sunday evening.

Voter turnout reached 62.9 per cent according to Ipsos, a relatively high result for Polish standards.

Sunday’s vote was organized so as to observe precautions against the spread of the coronavirus.

Limits were placed on the number of people entering polling stations at any one time and voters were required to observe a 2-metre distance between each other and to cover their faces.

The state electoral commission plans to publish partial results starting Tuesday morning and official results by Wednesday.