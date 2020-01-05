Incumbent and former premier face off in Croatian presidential race

Belgrade, 5 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Voting began on Sunday in a Croatian presidential election run-off pitting incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of the governing conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) against former prime minister Zoran Milanovic.

A survey published Wednesday by daily 24Sata predicted a close race, giving Social Democrat (SDP) Milanovic a 40-to-39-per-cent edge. A total of 21 per cent of voters were still undecided, according to the survey.

Milanovic won the most votes in the first round on December 22, taking 29.55 per cent, while Grabar-Kitarovic had 26.65 per cent.

The rivals had two televised debates between the rounds, on Monday and Thursday.

Voting ends at 7 pm and projections based on exit polls are expected minutes later.

The post of the president is largely ceremonial in Croatia, but a win would send a strong signal in favour of the HDZ or SDP – which dominate the Croatian political scene – ahead of parliamentary elections in 2020.