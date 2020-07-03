Increasing number of migrants spotted near North Macedonia-Greece border

Athens, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – A large group of migrants has been spotted in the Greek town of Polykastro near the border with North Macedonia, reports the Thessaloniki-based web-portal Voria.

Voria also posted a video of the migrants walking along a railway, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

There are also reports of the migrants setting up tends near the border while waiting for a chance to enter Greece illegally.

Peonia mayor Kostas Sionidis confirmed to Voria that there has been an increase in migrants in the region, comparing the situation to the 2015 migrant wave.

MIA’s correspondent has learned that there isn’t an increase, however periodically smaller group of migrants or individuals can be spotted trying to find a way to enter Greece illegally.