Implementation of Prespa Agreement slower than expected

The implementation of the Prespa Agreement is slower than expected. Although North Macedonia is enforcing agreement provisions faster than Greece, we hope both sides remain constructive and implementation is uninterrupted, with the aim of North Macedonia getting a date to start EU accession talks, Ivan Stefanovski, Executive Director of EUROTINK - Center for European Strategies, said Thursday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 27 February 2020 16:46
