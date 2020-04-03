IMF endorses application for Rapid Financing Instrument: gov’t

Skopje, 3 April 2020 (MIA) – The Government adopted Friday the report over the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) endorsement of North Macedonia’s application for approval of the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) in the amount of EUR 175,2 million.

The RFI is to be used for health and macroeconomic stabilization, and realization of the payment balance needs resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Ministry of Finance, in cooperation with the National Bank, has been instructed to send a letter of intent to the IMF for the realization of the arrangement, the Government said in a press release.