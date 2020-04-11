IMF approves EUR 176 million in financial support for North Macedonia

Skopje, 11 April 2020 (MIA) – The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a disbursement of about EUR 176 million for North Macedonia under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). This financial support will help finance the health and macroeconomic stabilization measures, meet the urgent balance of payments needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and catalyze support from the international community.

“North Macedonia’s economic outlook has deteriorated substantially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Real GDP is expected to decline by 4 percent in 2020 due to a fall in both domestic and external demand. This, together with negative shocks to confidence and spillovers from global financial channels, has created an urgent balance of payments need,” said Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, following the Executive Board’s discussion of the Republic of North Macedonia.

According to him, the authorities have quickly responded with targeted and temporary fiscal policy support to limit the social and economic impact of the health emergency by protecting the liquidity of companies, preserving jobs and providing social care for the jobless and vulnerable households. Meanwhile, the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia (NBRNM) has cut its monetary policy rate and implemented regulatory changes to encourage banks to restructure debts of high-quality borrowers affected by the pandemic.

“The Government and the NBRNM remain firmly committed to preserving monetary, external and financial sector stability, and stand ready to take any additional measures as needed. The authorities have also expressed their strong commitment, once the COVID-19 crisis is over, to rebuilding fiscal buffers and implementing the structural reform agenda to help preserve debt sustainability and speed up income convergence to European Union countries. The Fund stands ready to support North Macedonia to combat the pandemic and help the economy to recover,” IMF Office of Resident Representative for Western Balkans, Stephanie Eble, said in a press release.

According to the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank, in addition to reducing the reference interest rate and target changes in the reserve requirement, the IMF singles out regulatory changes which allow temporary relief of the financial burden on loan borrowers affected by the coronavirus crisis, while maintaining a prudent approach to risk management.

“The IMF also addresses fiscal measures taken to protect companies’ liquidity and provide social protection for affected households. In doing so, it separately notes government measures which help to reduce unnecessary expenses during this period and provide further funding for the health sector. The IMF has also reviewed measures to promote job security and stability on the labor market,” the Finance Ministry and the National Bank say in a joint press release.

As part of communication with the IMF, the press release reads, special emphasis is placed on the commitment of policy makers to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability, and increase the potential for sustainable long-term growth of Macedonian economy.

“As regards the stability of the banking system, the IMF positively assesses the strengthening of liquidity and the capital position of the system in the past period, which now provides a guarantee for protection against potential loss due to the coronacrisis. In addition, the IMF points to the need for banks to continue providing financial support to the economy in the coming period, which is why it is necessary to maintain their capital position and liquidity at an adequate level,” the press release reads.