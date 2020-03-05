IMF and World Bank cancel in-person meetings amid coronavirus

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank announced the cancellation of in-person events for its Spring Meetings conference in Washington, instead opting for a “virtual format.”

“Like everyone else around the world, we have been deeply concerned by the evolving situation of the Coronavirus and the human tragedy surrounding it,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a joint statement.

“With this adapted format, we are confident that our member countries will be able to effectively engage on pressing global economic issues at these Spring Meetings,” they added.

Approximately 2,800 delegates from member countries were slated to attend the conference in April.