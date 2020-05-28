ILO, EBRD issue recommendations on retaining workers, protecting enterprises

Skopje, 28 May 2020 (MIA) – In order to manage the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the state needs to intervene is needed by expanding worker and family protection measures, active employment measures, administrative support and social dialogue between stakeholders, reads a report on “Covid-19 and the World of Work: Rapid Assessment of the Employment Impacts and Policy Responses” prepared by the International Labor Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The report, which was published Thursday, was developed within the framework of the project “Strengthening Social Dialogue”, funded by the European Union and implemented by the ILO.

Options for expanding worker and family protection measures include: introduction of temporary unemployment assistance, paid monthly at a flat rate for a maximum of six months; introduction of an intermediate category of eligible firms for the job retention measures; extension of the job retention programme’s eligibility period to include the second half of March and until the end of June; further extension of the GMI eligibility rules by temporarily removing the remaining means testing conditions; introduction of a lump-sum utility cost / energy subsidy for those who can prove that their household income has been reduced by more than 50 per cent due to the crisis.

Meanwhile, options for active employment measures consist of: promotion of in-work intergenerational solidarity, through job sharing schemes, job rotation, extensive trainee schemes and apprenticeship programmes, building on the existing Youth Guarantee but vastly expanding it; investment in the digital economy, as part of an intergenerational solidarity strategy, a proactive industrial strategy and a strategy for improved service provision to citizens and enterprises.

Additionally, the report underlines increased access to finances, administrative support, and social dialogue between stakeholders as ways to support enterprises.

“North Macedonia implemented certain restrictions to curb the spread of the virus and managed to limit casualties to 116 out of 2,039 registered cases,” reads the report.

However, measures have affected the economy. According to ILO estimates, the decline in working hours during Q2 is equivalent to the loss of 85,550 full-time jobs.

Meanwhile, the EBRD has forecasted real GDP growth at negative 3.5 per cent in 2020, but showed moderate optimism for 2021, with 5.5 per cent GDP growth.