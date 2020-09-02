Illegal construction in downtown Skopje being demolished

Skopje, 2 September 2020 (MIA) – A part of an illegal construction erected in front of Mavrovka shopping mall in downtown Skopje was demolished after four hours by the public enterprise for the maintenance of roads using construction equipment.

The teardown, which took place amid heightened police presence, was widely reported by national media.

On Tuesday, the government decided to recommend the steering board of the public enterprise for the maintenance of roads that it should provide the necessary work equipment and engage staff to demolish the illegal building in Skopje.

While the construction was being torn down, its owner in a media statement claimed the building was legal, saying he had a permit and had paid over 4.7 million denars in taxes. Mevlutin Aliti said he had been shunning the media because his private business was not a public matter.

An investigation was launched into the illegal construction after it came under fire recently. After municipal authorities determined it was built illegally, a tender was issued for a construction company to tear it down. The tender failed twice because no company submitted documents.