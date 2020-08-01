Ilinden celebrations begin in Krushevo

Krushevo, 1 August 2020 (MIA) – Krushevo begins Saturday the celebrations of Ilinden and the 117th anniversary from the Ilinden Uprising.

The ceremonial raising of the Krushevo Republic flag will take place at Gumenje area, followed by an address of town mayor Tome Hristoski at the “Makedonium” monument.

Delegations will also pay respects at the graves of revolutionary Pitu Guli, the partisan cemetery, the grave of Toshe Proeski, the crypt within the Ilinden complex and the Vele Markov commemorative trait.

An improvised attack on the town will take place this evening, honoring Ilinden and the 117th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising.

The main event will be held at Mechkin Kamen on Sunday, under the auspices of the Parliament.

On August 2, 1903, about 800 revolutionaries took part in the Ilinden Uprising and freed Krushevo from Ottoman rule. Two days later, Nikola Karev set up the Krushevo Republic and became its first President. However, the Krushevo Republic was overrun just ten days after it was established.

An 18,000-people strong Ottoman force recaptured Krushevo and killed revolution leaders, marking the end of the Krushevo Republic.

On 2 August 1944, 41 years after the Ilinden Uprising, the first plenary session of the Anti-fascist Assembly for the National Liberation of Macedonia convened at the St. Prohor Pchinjski Monastery near Kumanovo to discuss Macedonia’s position in Democratic Federative Yugoslavia.

Panko Brashnarov chaired, as the oldest member, the inaugural meeting of the presiding committee of ASNOM and Metodija Andonov-Čento was elected president.

The assembly adopted several important document including the proclamation of the Macedonian language as the official language of the Macedonian state and the declaration on the fundamental rights of the citizens of Federal Macedonia.