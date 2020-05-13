IEA: CO2 emissions to observe record fall in 2020

Paris, 13 May 2020 (MIA) – Global CO 2 emissions are expected to decline by almost 2.6 Gt in 2020, a reduction six times larger than the previous record reduction in 2009 due to the financial crisis and twice as large as the combined total of all previous reductions since the end of World War II, the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

“The latest data show that the drastic curtailment of global economic activity and mobility during the first quarter of 2020 pushed down global energy demand by 3.8% relative to the first quarter of 2019,” the IEA said, adding that annual energy demand will likely drop by 6% in 2020, an unprecedented decline in the past 70 years.

According to several international agencies and satellite images from NASA and ESA, this drop in energy demand has resulted in decreased levels of CO 2 and greenhouse gasses emissions.

Stanford University professor Marshall Burke used data from U.S. government sensors in four Chinese cities and found that CO2 emissions in January and February 2020 have dropped by 25% compared to the same period in 2019. Two months of pollution reduction, he said, has saved the lives of 77,000 people in China.

Another proof of reduced air pollution, experts have pointed out, is the fact that the Himalayas are now visible from 200 km away in India.

Meanwhile, ducks have been spotted swimming in the Barcaccia fountain at Rome’s Piazza di Spagna, while crocodiles in La Ventanilla, Mexico have taken to the beach for the first time in decades.