IDSCS: Despite drop in support, EU still seen as greatest ally

Although there is a significant drop in the support for EU membership, EU credibility and the importance of EU membership, the Union is still perceived as North Macedonia's biggest ally, show the results of two public opinion analyses prepared by the Institute for Democracy “Societas Civilis” – Skopje (IDSCS) and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 26 February 2020 17:04
