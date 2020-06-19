Identity of people refusing self-isolation orders to be made public: minister

Prilep, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – The names of people refusing to accept self-isolation orders will be made public today or tomorrow at the latest, announced Health Minister Venko Filipche on Friday.

Some 450 self-isolation orders are involved, according to him.

Filipche said the issue had been discussed this morning by the members of the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

“We expect the Interior Ministry to provide assistance regarding these 450 self-isolation orders. Most likely, we will start to make public the names of these people today or tomorrow at the latest, because these people are either unavailable or provide false personal information to epidemiologists,” he said noting that they are considered of being a risk.

“It is a risk if these people are asymptomatic carriers who can spread the disease by violating the self-isolation order,” Minister Filipche stated answering journalist question.