Ibrahimovic set to sign contract extension with Milan

Mailand, 1 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to sign a new contract with Italian giants AC Milan.

“I’ve always said I’m not here as a mascot,” he said in a video of his arrival at a Milan airport that was published on Sunday by the club.

“This year I have the opportunity to be there from the beginning onwards,” the 38-year-old Swede said. He returned to Milan in January and scored 10 goals in 18 Serie A games last season. His contract expired at the end of last season.

Now there is speculation that he will sign a new one-year deal. “I’m here to deliver results and to help the club, the coach and the team take Milan where they belong,” he says.

The new Serie A season is to begin on September 19.