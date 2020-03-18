Ibrahimovic launches coronavirus fundraiser for Italian hospitals

Stockholm, 18 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Veteran AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced a fundraiser on Wednesday in aid of hospitals in Italy struggling to cope with coronavirus pandemic and to “kick the virus away.”

Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe.

“Italy has always given me so much, and in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love,” the former Sweden international said in a video clip on Instagram.

Ibrahimovic, 38, said he was counting “on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away.

The funds were to be directed to Humanitas that runs intensive care and emergency units in Milan, Bergamo, Castellanza and Turin.

“Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus!” Ibrahimovic said.