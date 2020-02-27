CrimeCrime.PortalSociety

I don’t remember intelligence that suspects were foreign fighters, ‘Monster’ witness says

Former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK) director Sasho Mijalkov testified Thursday in the ‘Monster’ case trial, involving multiple murders at the Smilkovci Lake in 2012, and said that he didn't remember whether foreign services shared information that suspects were members of al-Qaeda or that they had been foreign fighters.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 27 February 2020 15:02

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close