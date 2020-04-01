Hutchison: Proud to have North Macedonia as ally in NATO

Washington, 1 April 2020 (MIA) – We are so proud to have North Macedonia now as a full ally member of NATO. They have shown such great courage, the people of North Macedonia, in taking the political decision and going forward, Kay Bailey Hutchison, United States Permanent Representative to NATO, has told MIA.

“They’ve worked for 20 years to become a member of NATO, and we are very proud to welcome them, and to also show that the door to NATO is open to countries that want democracies, freedom, free press, and human rights, and rule of law,” said Hutchison in a video briefing.

According to her, these are the basic values that NATO members have and have sworn to protect.

“North Macedonia has come in with the reforms that are necessary, and we are very proud to call them an ally,” added Hutchison.