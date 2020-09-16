Hungary tightens restrictions as virus cases surge

Budapest, 16 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced tighter restrictions to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading further, in a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

Pubs and restaurants are to close at 11 pm, and masks will be required at public offices, health-care facilities, cinemas and theatres.

People are already required to wear masks on public transport and in shops.

Hungary had already banned foreigners from entering the country as of September 1, with the exception of diplomats and business travellers.

Hungarians and foreigners with homes in Hungary must stay in quarantine for 14 days on returning to the country. The regulation was originally in place for a month but has now been extended beyond September.

The number of infections is rising in Hungary, and there were 42.6 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the health authorities reported on Wednesday. In the past 24 hours, eight people have died of the disease caused by the virus.