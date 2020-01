Hungarian authorities have destroyed tens of thousands of turkeys over concerns of a bird flu outbreak.

A farm in Acs, 95 kilometers west of Budapest, had to slaughter 53,500 of the birds after some were determined to be diseased by the H5N8 virus, the food control administration Nebih said on Monday.

That type of flu has not yet been transferred to humans, so the state veterinary agency has not ordered a nationwide quarantine for poultry.