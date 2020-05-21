Hungary closes two controversial transit camps for asylum seekers

Budapest, 21 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Hungary’s government said on Thursday it is closing two controversial transit camps where asylum seekers are held in shipping containers surrounded by high fences and barbed wire.

The approximately 280 people in the Roszke and Tompa camps close to the Serbian border have already been taken to other facilities for asylum seekers, right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said.

The decision follows a ruling last week by the top EU court that found the detention practices could amount to a breach of the bloc’s law.

Budapest has come under fire from Brussels for its hardline migration approach, which has been repeatedly challenged before the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice.

Gulyas said the government did not agree with the court’s “regrettable” ruling, claiming that the camps had served to protect Hungary’s borders. He said the government had no choice but to comply with the ruling, however.

Roszke and Tompa were among several controversial border transit zones that since 2017 were the only places where people could apply for asylum in Hungary, with some left in a lengthy limbo.

They were criticized the European Commission, as well as United Nations human rights experts, for conditions that restrict freedom of movement.

EU member states are deeply divided on migration issues and have failed to agree on a long-overdue reform of the bloc’s asylum rules. The bloc was rattled by a 2015-16 migration surge, including many arrivals from war-torn Syria.