Hungarian parliament passes law tightening grip on country’s theatres

Budapest, 11 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The Hungarian parliament Wednesday passed a law that increases government control over the country’s theatres.

The law, pushed through in an emergency procedure, was passed by the majority behind conservative-nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

During the vote, which 115 lawmakers supported while 53 were against, opposition lawmakers stood with black theatrical masks held in front of their faces, the 444.hu news site reported.

The law introduces a National Cultural Council for “centralized strategic steering of cultural sectors” by the government and increases its role in the managing of municipal theatres and funding.

The government move on the cultural scene follows heavy losses that Orban’s Fidesz took in October local elections, losing to the opposition in Budapest and 10 other key cities.

The government tabled and pushed the legislation through in spite of a petition against it, signed by more than 50,000 people.

The government plans to “bulldoze the national cultural fund” and appoint its own directors of state-supported theatres, using funding as leverage, the petition said, adding it will also stop funding independent theatres, “sentencing them to certain death.”

On Monday, several thousand marched in Budapest alongside the city’s new left-wing mayor Gergely Karacsony to protest the plan.

Orban has been under EU fire for undermining Hungarian democratic institutions since he came into power for the second time, in 2010.

He has since changed electoral law, tailoring it to Fidesz – which won again in 2014 and 2018 – and has made moves to stifle critical media and non-governmental organizations.