Hungarian FM Szijjártó visits Skopje, to hand over aid in coronavirus fight

Skopje, 6 April 2020 (MIA) – Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is paying Monday a visit to North Macedonia upon his initiative, meeting with host Nikola Dimitrov and other country’s senior officials.

Cooperation in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic will be in the focus of discussions, with Hungary providing aid to North Macedonia in this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Interlocutors will also exchange information on further steps in North Macedonia’s European agenda after the country received a decision to start EU accession negotiations, bilateral relations and opportunities for their enhancement, as well as mutual cooperation and solidarity.

Dimitrov and Szijjártó will hold a joint online press conference after the meeting.