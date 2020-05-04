Hundred artists so far in ‘Culture in the Time of Corona’

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) — One hundred artists have taken part in the ‘Culture in the Time of Corona’ program so far, according to the City of Skopje.

“At over 20 locations in eight Skopje municipalities,” says the council in a press release, “we saw exhibitions, video-art presentations, performances, solo, group, DJ, and classical concerts, as well as theater plays.

“These performances were streamed live via the City of Skopje Facebook profile and its YouTube channel, and have had over 400,000 views.”

The Skopje city government, together with several local cultural institutions, launched the ‘Culture in the Time of Corona’ call to support freelance artists and promote art during the state of emergency.

“All artists receive equal compensation, meant as a show of solidarity, in the net amount of 14,500 denars. The call is open through the end of the state of emergency,” the press release reads. mr/