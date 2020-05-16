Humanitarian aid packages within President’s initiative ‘We Volunteer for a Solidarity Society’

Skopje, 16 May 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski’s wife Elizabeta Gjorgievska, along with volunteers from partner organizations, prepared humanitarian packages to support the most socially vulnerable people, affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Humanitarian aid packages are part of President’s initiative ‘We Volunteer for a Solidarity Society’ under the motto “We Are Here, We Serve the Community, We Help Each Other!” #WeAreHere.

Partners in this humanitarian initiative are the Red Cross of the Republic of North Macedonia, the initiative #RetweetMeal, “Kindness”, Association for human and social development – Project “Happiness” and “Food for All – Food Bank”.

The goal of this initiative is citizens, socially responsible companies, civil society organizations, diplomatic missions in the country, as well as international organizations and institutions, in accordance with their capabilities and resources, to join and to provide the necessary assistance to as many of our fellow citizens as possible.

So far, a dozen socially responsible companies, one diplomatic mission and citizens have joined the humanitarian initiative. The President’s Mladi Hub Office works three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), and volunteers take care of the reception of the products, as well as the preparation of the humanitarian packages and their distribution, President’s Office said in a press release.