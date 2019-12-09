Huge traffic jams around Paris on fifth day of pensions strike

Huge traffic jams built up around Paris on Monday and crowds clogged working metro stations as a strike against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans went into its fifth day.

With strikers blocking a third of the city’s bus depots, Paris public transport firm RATP said it would only be able to run one in every three buses, compared to an earlier plan of one in two.

A government monitoring site recorded more than 600 kilometres of traffic jams around the capital in the morning rush hour, compared to an average high of just under 350 kilometres.

Ministers were due to meet unions and employers later Monday for final talks on the reforms, which are intended to replace the country’s 42 existing pension plans with a single points-based system.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is then due to outline the government’s plans on Wednesday – but before then, hardline unions have called for a general strike and more protests on Tuesday.

It is Macron’s third big confrontation with the unions since his election in mid-2017: He won battles over business-friendly changes to labour law and a reform of state railway company SNCF.

The head of rail workers in the CGT union, Laurent Brun, told broadcaster FranceInfo that the government should pay heed to the protests, which saw more than 800,000 people take to the streets on Thursday, and abandon the idea of a points-based pension system.

But junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said that withdrawing the reform was “obviously not an option.”