Huge crowds protests police brutality in US demonstrations

Washington, 7 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Many thousands of demonstrators turned out in cities across the US on Saturday, with the 12th day of protests against police brutality following George Floyd’s killing estimated as one of the largest yet.

In Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle and other major cities, people took to the streets demanding justice.

In Philadelphia alone, according to local media reports, tens of thousands were on the streets.

Protests have been taking place across the country following the death of George Floyd, 46, in Minnesota. A police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Four officers have been arrested, with one facing murder charges, and the others for aiding and abetting.

In Raeford, North Carolina, near Floyd’s birthplace of Fayetteville, a memorial service was held on Saturday. Many people paid their last respects to Floyd, who was laid out in a gold coffin. He is to be buried on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, where he grew up.

In the US capital Washington, officials said on Saturday afternoon they expected the largest gathering since the protests began 9 days ago, with multiple events planned in different locations, including outside the iconic Lincoln Memorial, where Martin Luther King Jr led a famous rally for civil rights in 1963.

Thousands gathered outside the White House for hours, many coming and going throughout the day in a steady flow of people.

Numerous events had been scheduled outside the building from the afternoon into the night, being held by various entities, including black community groups and a gay and lesbian rights organization.

The main slogan there was “Black lives matter,” but protesters also chanted the name George Floyd and the names of other black people killed by police.

There were many calls for a “defunding” of police and a redistribution of funds to communities in need.

The crowd was a very diverse mix of people with a strong presence of religious organizations, correspondents at the scene said.

The atmosphere outside White House was peaceful, with lots of music and some dance groups. Some chanted “No justice no peace, no racist police” while others called on people to vote in November.

Instances of rioting and looting nationally have largely, though not totally, stopped. Some cities, including Washington, saw chaos and violence in their streets last weekend and early this week, revealing pent up anger over police violence and racial discrimination.

The capital has become the focal point of the protests, in part as anger is directed towards President Donald Trump, who has taken a tough approach towards protests, using federal forces to disperse mostly peaceful demonstrators outside the White House on Monday.

While the president has spoken about the need for equality, he has kept his distance from the growing movement in the country and has increasingly seemed at odds with the demands for systemic change.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has openly supported the protests, renaming the area of the Monday crackdown “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” in what is also seen as a defiant move against the president and his efforts to repeatedly use federal forces in the district.

Trump spent the weekend at the White House, behind expanded barricades. Security forces have cordoned off the public park in front of the building, which is normally open for pedestrian traffic.

Washington Police Chief Peter Newsham said he believes the gatherings in the city may be “one of the largest” he’s seen in the district.

Videos continue to emerge from numerous cities of police officers beating protesters at rallies, highlighting the problem of heavy-handed tactics employed by local departments around the US.

However, there are also signs that prosecutors and mayors are taking these cases more seriously – even as police unions continue to resist change – while local elected officials are openly talking about enacting more overarching reforms to reduce violence.

Two officers in Buffalo, in western New York State, were charged with assault after they shoved a 75-year-old man to the ground, leading to his hospitalization. The event was captured on camera by a local journalist, and the video went viral, amid outrage.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the incident “disgusting and horrendous.”

Numerous such incidents are being caught on camera around the country this week, some more brutal than others.