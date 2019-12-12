House Judiciary Committee opens hearing on impeaching Trump

Washington, 12 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The US House Judiciary Committee on Thursday opened what is expected to be an hours-long hearing culminating in a vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The 41-member committee opened their debate on the impeachment articles at 9 am (1400 GMT) and were expected to vote later in the day along party lines. The hearing comes after opening statements on Wednesday that highlight the sharp partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans.

The two articles of impeachment accuse Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. After the expected passage of the articles of impeachment, they will go on to a general vote in the Democrat-controlled House, where they are also likely to pass.

Trump would be the third president in history to be impeached after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before an impending impeachment vote could take place.

The process will move to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial, likely to take place early next year. A two-thirds majority, or 67 senators, is required to remove Trump from office. Democrats currently hold 47 seats in the chamber, and there are no signs of support among Republicans, making it unlikely that a majority will be reached.

The impeachment process snowballed after a whistleblower complaint accused Trump of pressuring Ukraine to investigate the son of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by withholding military aid and a White House meeting.

Democrats have cited a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a series of congressional hearings featuring testimony from top Trump officials to bolster their accusations.