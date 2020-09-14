‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero and government critic charged with terrorism

Kigali, 14 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Paul Rusesabagina, a hotel manager who saved the lives of over 1,000 people during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, a story later made into a Hollywood film, was charged with “terrorism” in a Rwandan court on Monday.

Rusesabagina, 66, whose story of heroism inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” appeared in court for the first time since he was paraded in handcuffs in Kigali last month after what his family claim was an international kidnapping.

Rights groups have said Rusesabagina, who is a fierce critic of President Paul Kagame, will not receive a fair trial in Rwanda. He was represented in court by two Rwandan lawyers that the family have complained were imposed on him by the state.

It was not mentioned in court how Rusesabagina ended up in Kigali after living abroad. Police said he was arrested through “international cooperation,” while his family claim he was a victim of extraordinary rendition from Dubai.

“This is travesty of justice. This is pretence of justice,” Rusesabagina’s daughter Carine Kanimba told dpa on Monday.

The government has accused him of being involved with the MRCD, a grouping of political parties in exile opposed to the Rwandan government.

The MRCD has an armed wing which is fighting the government of Rwanda and has been accused of carrying out attacks near the border with Burundi. Among the other charges Rusesabagina is facing is murder.

Rusesabagina was awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 for helping to save lives during Rwanda’s genocide in which some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed.

He was played by Don Cheadle in the 2004 film “Hotel Rwanda.”

“Rusesabagina heads a group of terrorists that have killed Rwandans. He will have to pay for these crimes,” Kagame said on state television recently.

Kagame is credited with revitalizing and modernizing Rwanda post-genocide, but critics say he runs the country in an authoritarian-like manner, jailing opposition figures and curbing the free press.

“The lack of transparency around the arrest of Paul Rusesabagina and reports that he has been denied access to the lawyer hired by his family are red flags that cannot be ignored as the authorities prepare for his trial,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s director for East and Southern Africa.

“The authorities must come clean on the circumstances of his arrest, and exactly what transpired between Thursday, August 27, when he spoke to his family after arriving in Dubai, and Monday, August 31, when he was paraded in front of the media in Kigali,” he added.