Hot, dry weather increases risk of wildfires: directorate

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – The Protection and Rescue Directorate, in line with the Protection and Rescue Law and the Law on Forests, warns that there’s rising risk of wildfires and urges the citizens to act responsibly so as to protect the country’s nature from being irreversibly damaged.

“Due to scorching temperatures in the coming few days and a dry period, the danger of outbreak of wildfires is high, which requires the institutions, National Forests Public Enterprise, local self-government units, fire brigades and the National Hydrometeorological Service to mobilize,” the Protection and Rescue Directorate says in a statement.

Noting that its human resources and capacities are fully prepared to act, the Directorate once again calls on the citizens to behave in responsible manner.