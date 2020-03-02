Hostages free in Philippine mall stand-off; former guard surrenders

A group of hostages at a shopping mall in the Philippines was freed unharmed – and their captor has surrendered to authorities – according to video released on Monday by San Juan City Mayor Francisco Zamora.

The suspect – a security guard disgruntled about his dismissal from the V Mall in the Greenhills shopping district in San Juan City in metroplitan Manila – came out of the mall without handcuffs and was allowed to vent his sentiments.

His main complaint was “unequal treatment” of employees at the shopping mall, adding at one point, “Bribery is widespread here.

“The stand-off lasted for more than 10 hours. There was no confrontation with the hostage taker, who was armed with a pistol and four grenades.