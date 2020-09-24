Hospitals in Paris to perform fewer operations due to pandemic

Paris, 24 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Hospitals in Paris are planning to perform fewer surgical operations due to the health system being overwhelmed by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the association of Paris hospitals said on Thursday.

The reduction is to be decided on the wards affected, on a case-by-case basis, according to a statement from the association.

The association also underlined the fact that the situation in the hospitals is not as bad as it was in March, at the outset of the pandemic.

Earlier, a senior medical official had said there would be a 20-per-cent reduction in surgical operations starting at the weekend.

The step is necessary as 25 per cent of intensive care beds are taken up with patients suffering from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, Francois Cremieux, deputy director of the Paris hospitals association, had told the AFP news agency.

Operations will only be cancelled or postponed if doing so will not endanger the health of the patient, he said.

Health Minister Oliver Veran announced tougher health restrictions for Paris, Lille, Rennes and other cities on Wednesday evening. For example, bars will have to close at 10 pm (2000 GMT).

The number of people allowed to attend a large gathering has been reduced from 5,000 to 1,000.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo criticized the measures, however, saying there had been no real consultation with the government.

In Paris, 180 people caught the virus during the past week.