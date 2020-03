New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says US President Donald Trump is to immediately dispatch the USNS Comfort hospital ship to New York City harbor to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s literally a floating hospital,” Cuomo says at a news conference, adding that the ship has around 1,000 rooms.

New York is the hardest-hit state in the United States, with 2,382 confirmed cases, a jump of roughly 1,000 from the day before.